MISC to cooperate fully with MACC in bribery probe

Tuesday March 6, 2018
02:51 PM GMT+8

MISC had come under MACC’s radar following allegations of abuse of power, corruption and false payment claims involving about RM109 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa MISC had come under MACC’s radar following allegations of abuse of power, corruption and false payment claims involving about RM109 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 6  — Government-linked maritime company, Malaysia International Shipping Corp Bhd (MISC), is giving full support to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following its probe into recent reports on alleged bribery.

It was reported that the company had come under MACC’s radar following allegations of abuse of power, corruption and false payment claims involving about RM109 million.

“The group has a zero-tolerance policy against any form of bribery or corruption by employees, subsidiaries or any persons or companies acting for MISC or on its behalf,” it said in a statement today.

MISC said it was fully committed to the highest standards of integrity and accountability throughout its businesses and operations.

“We adhere to the MISC group code of conduct and business ethics, as well as our anti-bribery and corruption policy and guidelines,” it said. — Bernama

