Ministry suggests refresher courses for doctors

Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam said the ministry was looking at re-accrediting medical practitioners to ensure they were able to carry out their tasks well. — Bernama pic PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — Medical practitioners have been urged to take refresher courses to improve their skills in order to minimise medical mishaps, says Health Ministry.

Its minister Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam said the ministry was also looking at re-accrediting medical practitioners to ensure they were able to carry out their tasks well.

There had been two botch circumcision cases in the past month involving two boys aged 9 and 10.

“We want to re-accredit medical practitioners to ensure they remain on the ball,” he said

“We are in the process of listing the required skill sets and will ensure doctors undergo such courses.

“It is sad such incidents happened. We will keep a close eye on the victims and ensure they are doing well,” Dr Subramaniam said.

The ministry is finally considering vaccination as an option to protect Malaysians from dengue.

Dr Subramaniam said the vaccine was under trial and the ministry would consider using it once it was fully tested.

“There are still several unanswered questions,” he said.

“Once we are comfortable with the results of our tests, we will use it when required.”

In November, the ministry revealed it was hesitant to approve the world’s first dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, because there was not enough information on its effectiveness.

The last week of 2016 saw a decrease in the number of dengue cases nationwide. There were 1,329 cases throughout the week compared to 1,590 cases recorded during the same period in 2015.

Overall, last year saw 101,357 cases recorded compared to 120, 836 cases in 2015 — a drop of 16.1 per cent.

The main dengue hotspots were in Selangor (39 areas), Negri Sembilan (four), Johor (three), Perak (three), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (one each).