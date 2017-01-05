Ministry sec-gen, sons remanded for corruption probe

The MACC yesterday said it seized cash and gold bars worth around RM3 million following the arrest of the official. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has secured a seven-day remand order for the secretary-general of a federal ministry as part of its investigation against him for corruption, money laundering and abuse.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim W. Ab. Rahman also granted the commission orders to detain two of the secretary-general’s sons for four days in the same investigation, according to The Star on its website.

The MACC yesterday said it seized cash and gold bars worth around RM3 million following the arrest of the official.

The commission arrested the secretary-general and his son yesterday morning.

It is unclear when the second son was arrested.