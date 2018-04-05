Ministry: Putrajaya approved RM6.12b in BR1M for seven million households

The ministry said that 7,084,726 applications for this year’s BR1M handout had been approved as of March 31. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A total of RM6.12 billion worth of cash aid under the federal government’s annual scheme, 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), has been approved this year for seven million Malaysian households, the Finance Ministry said today.

These seven million-odd households are divided into three categories, including RM1,200 cash aid to 3,705,853, or over 3.7 million households with a monthly income of RM3,000 and below. This group takes up the biggest chunk with a total of over RM4.4 billion.

Those approved to receive a total of RM900 cash aid each are 324,973 households earning between RM3,001 to RM4,000 per month, while RM450 in aid will be given to 3,053,900, or just over three million individuals earning less than RM2,000 each month.

The group receiving the RM900 cash aid takes up around RM292.48 million of the RM6.12 billion allocation, while the category eligible for the RM450 aid accounts for the remaining RM1.37 billion.

In the same statement, the ministry said applicants who failed to get approval for the BR1M 2018 cash aid can appeal and submit their supporting documents from April 2 until May 31 at any Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) office.

