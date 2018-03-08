Ministry: Cybersecurity breaches caused RM33.43m losses in 2017

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry said in a written reply that the number of cases had dropped by 52 per cent over the previous year going by police records. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Security hacking in 2017 resulted in losses amounting to RM33.43 million in 92 cases, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry said in a written reply that the number of cases had dropped by 52 per cent over the previous year going by police records.

It also said that the government had implemented various programmes to educate and foster awareness in society on the risk of cyber threats including hacking.

“These included Safer Internet Day by the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa), Click Wisely by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and CyberSAFE by CyberSecurity Malaysia, besides other programmes by other agencies,” it said.

The ministry said this in response to a question from Datuk Ahmad Fauzi Zahari (BN-Setiawangsa) who had wanted to know the losses resulting from security hacking and the measures the ministry had taken to address it.

The ministry said the monitoring of hacking activities and other types of cyber security threats was carried out by various agencies empowered through the establishment of Nacsa under the supervision of the National Security Council. — Bernama