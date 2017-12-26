Minister urges state, district leaders to submit list of public amenities by mid-Jan

— Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA NERUS, Dec 26 ― The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has urged state and district leaders to submit the list of public amenities to the ministry by mid-January.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said the amenities included street lights, repairing and painting of fences of surau and repairing small roads in villages.

“I request the leaders at parliamentary level to send the list because they know which villages need the amenities. All the lists must reach us by the middle of the January.

“If there is allocation, we can immediately implement it,” he told reporters after attending the Terengganu Village Street Lighting (VSL) programme at Kampung Kesom Futsal Court, Teluk Pasu, last night.

Touching on the electricity bills for the installed VSL nationwide, Ismail Sabri said the government had borne the bill of RM70 million of all the VSL last year

He urged local leaders, especially members of the Village Development and Security Committee, not to worry about applying for VSL as the electricity bills were fully borne by the government. ― Bernama