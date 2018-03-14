Minister: Too late for Dr M to change history

Salleh said Dr Mahathir (pic) was badly mistaken if he thought he can change history as everything that happened since 1997 was well documented mainly because of the internet. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said it is now too late for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to change history on what had been revealed in court 20 years ago.

Describing the former prime minister's latest confession as most puzzling and contradicting, Salleh said Dr Mahathir was badly mistaken if he thought he can change history as everything that happened since 1997 was well documented mainly because of the internet.

Salleh said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman had 20 years to set the record straight if what had been reported was wrong.

“First of all, when it was revealed that (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim had a ‘black eye’, Dr Mahathir said most likely Anwar punched his own face.

“When it was finally revealed that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had punched Anwar, Dr Mahathir did not offer any apology or retract his allegation that Anwar had punched his own face,” he said in his blog last night.

Salleh said former IGP Tun Hanif Omar then revealed that Dr Mahathir had sent him to meet Anwar to advise Anwar that the police were aware of his sexual misconduct and other activities and that he should stop before it became public knowledge.

“Anwar never denied this meeting but said the meeting was about Hanif’s chairmanship of Genting and not about his sexual activities.

“This means Dr Mahathir knew about Anwar’s activities long before August 1998 and he had sent Hanif to meet Anwar to discuss the matter,” he added.

In the meantime, Salleh also launched a scathing attack on Pakatan Harapan (PH) for claiming that the 14th general election (GE) would be the dirtiest election in Malaysia’s history.

Salleh said it sounded like PH knew that they are going to lose so that is why they are lining up such an excuse to explain why they lost.

“They did this in GE13 and it was later proven that all the allegations of Bangladeshi voters and power failures were false,” he said. ― Bernama