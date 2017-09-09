Minister to lift block after Steam disables god-fight game download

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak will unblock Steam after the download of a combat game featuring Jesus Christ and Buddha among others was disabled by the entertainment platform. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak rescinded today an order to block Steam after the entertainment platform disabled the download of a combat game featuring Jesus Christ and Buddha among others.

“steam had disabled the download of the game in Malaysia in accordance with our warning & request last night.Will uplift the blocking today,” he posted on his official Twitter account early this morning.

The announcement came less than 12 hours after Steam took down the combat video game following the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s earlier block of local access to it.

The gaming store is run by US-based video game developer Valve Corporation.

The controversial game made by Taiwan developer Digital Crafter had been sold for RM11.40 on Steam, was.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin and Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism deputy president Datuk RS Mohan Shan had called for the game to be banned, local paper theSundaily reported yesterday.

Apart from Jesus and Buddha, the game also featured ancient deities from Greek and Norse mythology like Zeus and Odin.

The Taiwanese game’s lead producer Ken Wei was reported telling UK paper Daily Mail earlier this week that “Fight of Gods will never include depictions from Islam”.

Islam prohibits the depictions of its God and prophets. However, Jesus is also regarded as a prophet in Islam.