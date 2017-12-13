Minister tells Christmas profiteers to beware

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin announced today a ‘Christmas Price Controls Scheme’ that set price ceilings for essential items that include fresh and dressed chicken, mutton, eggs, tomatoes and pork. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — Prices of 16 items will be regulated for the Christmas festive period, said Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin who warned businesses of stern reprisals for any violations.

The domestic trade, cooperatives, and consumerism minister announced today a “Christmas Price Controls Scheme” that set price ceilings for essential items that include fresh and dressed chicken, mutton, eggs, tomatoes and pork.

“Traders and businesses must follow the pricing guidelines and we will act against traders seeking to take advantage of festivities to hike prices.

“My officers will be posted at locations frequented by the public to conduct price checks and surveillance to ensure compliance,” he said at a press conference here today.

The price controls are effective from December 23 to 27. Christmas is on December 25.

The scheme will apply to 91 areas within the peninsular states, 32 in Sarawak, and 27 in Sabah and Labuan.

Similar schemes are typically rolled out during other major celebrations including Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year and Deepavali.

Individuals guilty of profiteering face fines of up to RM100,000 and compounds of RM50,000 while companies may receive fines of up RM500,000 and compounds of RM250,000 under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Public complaints may be lodged via a SMS to 15888 with the heading “KPDNKK ADUAN” followed by the complaint or emails to e-aduan@kpdnkk.gov.my.