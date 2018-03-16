Minister: Staggered rollout for foreign vehicle tags once testing ends in April

The system will allow the government to bar foreign vehicles with unpaid fines from leaving the country. — TODAY file picKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Tests of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags should be completed in mid-April and the devices released in stages soon after, said Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Once implemented, the transport minister said the tags must be affixed to all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia through the Johor-Singapore Causeway and the Second-Link Expressway.

The system will allow the government to bar foreign vehicles with unpaid fines from leaving the country.

“The Ministry is currently in the process to introduce the VEP system in phases at the Malaysia-Thailand border, and the Sabah/Sarawak-Indonesia/Brunei borders,” he said in a statement.

The tags will feature radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology and are compatible with the Touch ‘n Go payment system.

In October last year, Liow announced that the VEP would cost RM25 and be valid for five years.

Since November 2016, vehicles entering Malaysia from the Causeway and the Second Link must pay a separate road charge of RM20.