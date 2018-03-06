Minister: Slander, fake news affect national development agenda

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the spreading of fake news was tantamount to planning to counter the government's agenda and efforts to build the nation. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The public should not accept every bit of false news and slander about national development spread by various parties with the coming 14th general election (GE14), said Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

He said the spreading of fake news was tantamount to planning to counter the government’s agenda and efforts to build the nation.

As such, Hamzah said, the people should be united in opposing individuals who create fake news and slanderous statements, and help to build the nation through their own agencies or ministries.

“That is why if any of us receives the nonsensical news, we should combat them.

“We should also avoid spreading the news and instead talk about the many successes that has been achieved,” he said at the 2017 Excellent Service Award Presentation Ceremony (Agencies under the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism) (KPDNKK) at the Bank Rakyat Twin Towers today.

Hamzah said the spread of fake news could divide the people as it would create suspicions and distrust among them.

“We have to remember that if not for the good management of the country’s economy, we will not have what we have now,” he said, adding that the public should be grateful for what the country is now.

Hamzah, who is also a member of the Umno Supreme Council, said the GE14 is expected to be very challenging because there was a lot of fake news which could affect the people, resulting in voters choosing a government which is not capable of continuing the national development agenda.

At the event today, Hamzah presented awards to more than 100 staff members in four KPDNKK agencies, namely the Companies Commission of Malaysia, the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) and the Cooperative College of Malaysia (MKM). — Bernama