Minister says widows of BN elected reps selected as election candidates based on background, ability

Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the nomination of Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu as the BN candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election was due to the fact that she was friendly and close to the people in the area. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng PUTRAJAYA, Feb 5 — The nomination of widows of elected representatives as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the by-election in areas held by their late husbands, was based on their background and ability, said Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.

The Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister and Beaufort member of Parliament, said the nomination of Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, as the BN candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election was due to the fact that she was friendly and close to the people in the area.

“If she is not friendly with the people there and unacceptable to them, of course she would not have been nominated,” Azizah told reporters after presenting certificates of completion of the My Home Chef 2.0, Housewife Special Skills (bakery module) training programme, here, today.

She was earlier asked to comment on the perceived trend of nominating the widows of BN elected representatives as potential replacements for their late husbands, which was raised by some quarters following the nomination of Jamilah, widow of the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem for the Tanjong Datu by-election.

For the Kuala Kangsar parliamentary seat by-election last June 18, Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid, the widow of the incumbent, the late Datuk Wan Khair-il Anuar Wan Ahmad who died in a plane crash in Sarawak, was nominated as the BN candidate.

Azizah said Mastura, a lawyer and highly-educated woman, was accepted by the people that she won in the by-election with a big majority.

“As she had often accompanied her late husband reaching out to the people, I am sure Jamilah will be victorious too. So, as a woman I wish her every success,” she said.

The Tanjong Datu by-election will see a three-cornered contest between Jamilah, Rapelson Richard Hamit from PBDS Baru and Johnny Aput from Sarawak Reform Party (STAR).

The Election Commission has set February 12 for early voting and February 18 for polling. — Bernama