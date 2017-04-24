Minister says constitutional monarchy ensures stability, inspires confidence in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak foreign investors had ranked Malaysia as the most politically stable in Southeast Asia. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― Malaysia's constitutional monarchy has ensured stability which brings confidence to the country, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

In a posting on his blog sskeruak.blogspot.my, he noted that foreign investors had ranked this country as the most politically stable in Southeast Asia.

“We need to maintain this image and reputation and show the world that we choose our government through the ballot box and not through street violence like some countries, which just brings chaos in the aftermath of that change,” he said.

Alluding to tomorrow's coronation of Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V as Malaysia's 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the minister said the king's position was more than just symbolic and should not be regarded as a rubber-stamp head of state.

Stating that Malaysia's system was unique and not to be found anywhere else in the world, Salleh said: “The Agong has a function to perform in maintaining checks and balances and is chosen by the Conference of Rulers and serves on a rotation basis.

“So, even the monarchy itself practises a form of democracy although the state rulers are hereditary.”

Sultan Muhammad V was sworn in as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong on December 13 last year. ― Bernama