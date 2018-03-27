Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Minister: RM2.8b allocation for education in Kelantan proof of Putrajaya’s commitment

Tuesday March 27, 2018
KOTA BHARU, March 27 ― The large allocation of RM2.8 billion for the education sector in Kelantan last year is proof that the Federal Government is very concerned about education for the people, said Kelantan Federal Action Council chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the federal government was very concerned about education as it is the key element in the transformation of the state and nation for the future.

“We were criticised by other sectors over the large allocation, which is 40 per cent of the overall allocation of RM7 billion provided to Kelantan last year.

“However, education is the main component that will take us to a brighter future,” he said at the launch of the 43rd Kelantan Book Fair here today.

Also present were the Director of the Kelantan Education Department Muhammad Zahari Othman and Managing Director of Syarikat Muda Osman Sdn Bhd (SMO) Ahmed Azi Othman. ― Bernama

