Minister: Parents ignoring children’s safety by engaging in extreme activities with them

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim expressed shock and regret watching a video footage of a father who was willing to risk his child’s life by allowing the kid to indulge in extreme activities. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, March 21 — Parents who engage in extreme activities with young children are ignoring their children’s safety and protection rights, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

Rohani expressed shock and regret watching a video footage of a father who was willing to risk his child’s life by allowing the kid to indulge in extreme activities like ‘rope swinging’ or performing rope swinging into rapids.

“There is no pride in it and it should be avoided to ensure that children are protected and steer clear from harmful acts,” she said in a statement yesterday.

One video shows a father and his two-year-old daughter diving in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Hulu Selangor, and in the caption, the father claims it was his child’s request to do the rope swing. A separate video, shows another father doing a similar activity with his son at the same location.

Referring to the case, Rohani said the fathers could be investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 for exposing their children to dangers of physical injury or emotional harm.

“I urge the public to report such cases to the authorities as provided under section 29A of the Child Act 2001,” she said. — Bernama