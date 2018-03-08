Minister: Over RM800,000 paid in job insurance in first month

The 2018 payouts, known as interim benefits, would be allocated to employees retrenched this year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Employment Insurance System (EIS) through the Social Security Organisation (Socso) paid out RM802,800 in the first month of its implementation, Parliament was told today.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot said as of February 28, 1,336 out of 2,471 applications had been approved, in which applicants will receive RM600 a month for three months.

“Because of the government’s sincerity, a total allocation of RM122 million was allocated to ensure that the system would be effective.

“The first payment initially was only to be made from Jan 1, 2019,” said Riot, in response to a question by Pasir Gudang MP Normala Abdul Samad during the Minister’s Question Time.

The Serian MP said 240,077 employers particpated in the insurance scheme as of February 15, which involved a total contribution of RM19,922,407.

“Aside from the allowance aid, workers who were laid off are also offered upskilling and reskilling programmes that would help them get a job in the near future,” he said.

The 2018 payouts, known as interim benefits, would be allocated to employees retrenched this year.

The law that seeks to provide workers who lost their jobs with temporary financial assistance, was passed by the Dewan Rakyat last October, with several amendments.