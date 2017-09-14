Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Minister: Najib’s visit to US proves Malaysia a global political player

Thursday September 14, 2017
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak share a light moment at White House in Washington September 12, 2017. — Bernama picUS President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak share a light moment at White House in Washington September 12, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― The United States’ visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak proved that the US recognised Malaysia as its key strategic partner and a global political player, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the visit was also significant because it coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and Malaysia.

“The relations highlighted mutual help in the common interest. How can we help America? With optimism, at the Malaysian delegation meeting with President (Donald) Trump, PM Najib stated that ‘we have come with (three) value propositions to put on the table. We want to help strengthen the US economy’,” he said in a post today on his official blog.

Salleh said the PM’s determination to bring along the three proposals to the U.S. was great because “we want to enhance the status of America as our trading partner”.

He said that total trade between Malaysia and the US rose by 23.3 per cent between May 2016 (RM55.3 billion or US$13.5 billion) and May 2017 (RM68.2 billion or US$15.4 billion). ― Bernama

