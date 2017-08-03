Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Minister: MP’s suit against Speaker disgraceful

Thursday August 3, 2017
08:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Russia PM Medvedev slams US sanctions as ‘economic war’Russia PM Medvedev slams US sanctions as ‘economic war’

Seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity offers to hunt for MH370Seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity offers to hunt for MH370

The Edit: 80 things to see and eat in George TownThe Edit: 80 things to see and eat in George Town

The Edit: Designer Richard Rivalee opens new Nyonya eatery in PenangThe Edit: Designer Richard Rivalee opens new Nyonya eatery in Penang

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said PJ South MP Hee Loy Sian’s decision to sue Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia (pic) and Datuk Roosme Hamzah for rejecting his questions was shameful. — Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said PJ South MP Hee Loy Sian’s decision to sue Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia (pic) and Datuk Roosme Hamzah for rejecting his questions was shameful. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Petaling Jaya South MP Hee Loy Sian’s decision to sue Parliament’s Speaker and secretary for rejecting his questions was shameful, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department also said the move would compromise Parliament’s independence and integrity.

She said the constitutional article on parliamentary privilege stated that Dewan Rakyat proceedings and related matters may not be challenged in court, while the Standing Orders specified that the Speaker is the final arbiter of parliamentary affairs.

“As a lawmaker, the PKR MP should better comprehend what is contained in the Federal Constitution regarding the rights and privileges of Parliament,” she said in a statement.

Hee is suing Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Dewan Rakyat secretary Datuk Roosme Hamzah for rejecting two of his questions on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He claimed that the Speaker did not satisfactorily explain why the questions were rejected. 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline