Minister: KR1M not subsidised

File picture shows the entrance of an outlet under the Kedai Rakyat 1 Malaysia (KR1M) retail chain operated by Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The operations of the Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) chain is not subsidised by the government, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

The domestic trade, cooperatives and consumerism minister added that government expenditure for the grocery chain was in the form of construction costs, which to date was RM106.37 million for 130 outlets in Peninsular Malaysia, 21 in Sabah, 33 in Sarawak, and one in Labuan.

“MRT retail Sdn Bhd is fully responsible for all the operation costs to run KR1M nationwide, ad the government never gave any subsidy to them,” the minister said in a written reply dated July 24.

“The KR1M programme is managed fully by only one company, that is MRT Retail Sdn Bhd, which is the subsidiary to Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad,” the Larut MP added.

He was responding to a query by DAP’s Sibu MP, Oscar Ling Chai Yew, who asked for the number of KR1M outlets nationwide by state, and the allocation provided by the government for the said project, annually.

Ling also asked if there were other companies involved in the project besides Mydin, and if Putrajaya was subsidising the loss-making KR1M.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last week asserted that the KR1M received government allocations to ensure that the goods sold were affordable.

Ahmad Zahid said this when revealing that he ordered Hamzah to terminate the contract of the firm behind the KR1M for alleged profiteering.

Mydin managing director Datuk Amer Ali Mydin told Malay Mail Online yesterday that the chain was an unprofitable venture undertaken for the public good, but declined to directly address the allegation.

The KR1M stores were launched in 2011 as a government-backed initiative to mitigate rising costs of living.

Mydin operates the KR1M chain, and is responsible for the stores, its products and systems. It also provides retail and technical expertise as well as training, according to the KR1M website.