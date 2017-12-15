Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Haze

Minister: After Musang King, China now craves our pineapples

Friday December 15, 2017
09:49 AM GMT+8

In a report, Shabery said China's market demanded 100 tonnes of the tropical fruit each week, but Malaysia only produced 60 tonnes. — Picture by KE Ooi

In a report by The Star, Shabery said China’s market demanded 100 tonnes of the tropical fruit each week, but Malaysia only produced 60 tonnes.

In response, the minister said the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) will seek to raise production by up to 20 per cent to meet this demand.

“It can be sold in China for around RM20, twice its usual price,” he was quoted saying at an MPIB event in the national pineapple capital of Pontian, Johor yesterday.

He said this move will also boost supporting industries such as logistics, warehousing and shipping.

Shabery said he believed the two countries will agree on a deal to export fresh fruits into China within a year.

“Due to China’s strict biosecurity and food safety regulations, whole durians cannot be brought into the country because our fruits come in contact with soil when they fall from the trees.

“It took us 10 years to bring pineapples into China and we have been trying for 12 years to bring in jackfruits as well. These things take time,” he reportedly said.

