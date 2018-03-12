Minister: 382 cases of sex crimes against children filed at Special Court since last June

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said 314 cases out of the total were disposed of as of this February, with 68 pending cases. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A total of 382 cases have been filed at the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children since the court’s establishment on June 22 last year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said 314 cases out of the total were disposed of as of this February, with 68 pending cases.

“The total shows that the cases were solved in a short period of time, in less than a year.

“The prime minister had said that with the setting up of the special court, the court, prosecutors and lawyers can work together to ensure that cases of sexual crimes against children are dealt with without delay,” she said when answering a question by Kuala Pilah MP Datuk Seri Hasan Malek.

The Pengerang MP said the Cabinet had ordered the special court to be established at state level.

She said the government will ensure that the court administration and the Attorney General look into several approaches, such as promoting judges to Grade Jusa C so they have the experience and expertise when handling such cases.

“Courses and training in and out of the country will be offered for Sessions Court and deputy public prosecutors to deal with such cases, along with a specified guideline,” she added.