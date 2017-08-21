Micro debris cleaners make debut in city

Alam Flora employees show how the micro debris cleaner works. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Micro debris cleaners have been introduced in the city to help Alam Flora keep the streets clean.

The machines, which are easily operated and manoeuvred, were put on show outside City Hall in Jalan Raja Laut yesterday in conjunction with City Hall’s KL Car Free Morning and City Hunt.

“These battery-powered cleaners can last eight hours and are able to minimise degradation of the environment as there would be much less carbon emission,” Alam Flora chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zain Hassan said.

“They make our task of cleaning up crowded areas a lot easier.”

The cleaners, which come with high-powered suction machines, are in the form of three-wheeler pedal cycles or two-wheel push bikes.

They will also be used for the SEA Games in Bukit Jalil by Alam Flora.

Yesterday’s treasure hunt saw some participants don fancy costumes put together with recycled items.

Others took advantage of the pleasant morning to cycle, jog or walk and to get a feel of the two-wheel push bikes.

Several roads surrounding City Hall were closed to motorised traffic for two hours to allow health buffs to take

to the streets.

The participants, some in full sports gear, turned up as early as dawn to join in the outing.

At 7am, nearly 160 participants took off on their bicycles, push bikes, skateboards and roller blades, while many decided to walk or jog.

Many parents brought their toddlers to make it a real Sunday morning family outing.

Keh Sheau Huey, 28, and friend Soo Inn took to streets on a tandem bicycle made available to the public.

“Since the roads are free from vehicles, this is the best time to exercise and cycle with ease. And we are hoping to get certificates for taking part,” said Keh.

Soo Inn, of Perak, happened to be in town for the weekend and decided to join Keh and other friends just for fun.

“When we saw this bicycle, we wanted to try it, so we asked the City Hall authorities if we could borrow it, and they said yes,” said Soo Inn.

In the meantime, the treasure hunters were going about their hunt to look for everything they needrd at five checkpoints.

The winners were the team of Mohd Halim Mohd Shah, Aniza Abdul Rahman, Emilia Melissa Zainal Abidin and Noor Adira Abdul Razak.

For answering a quiz correctly and completing environment-related tasks, the team walked away with RM2,000, medals and certificates.