MIC Youth chief: Opposition hard-pressed for support from Indian community

Sivarraajh said BN boasts the best platform via its approaches and policies. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The collaboration between the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) and NewGen Party proves that the Opposition camp is hard pressed to gain support from the Indian community ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14).

MIC youth chief Datuk C. Sivarraajh said it was clearly a drastic act to get the sympathy of the Indian community and not to actually to fight for their causes and future.

“We see that the move will not succeed in attracting Indian supporters given that their policy is very vague. In fact the Indian community realises that the Opposition is fighting among themselves to secure seats.

“This is in contrast to the Barisan Nasional (BN) which has formulated various development plans and policies that are consistent to benefit the Indian community such as the Malaysian Indian Blueprint (MIB),” he told Bernama here recently.

Sivarraajh, who is also Cameron Highlands Parliamentary Constituency coordinator, said BN was clearly the best platform via its approaches and policies in changing the landscape of the Indian community from the socio-economic aspect. — Bernama