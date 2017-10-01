MIC says has submitted GE14 candidates’ list to BN chairman

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said MIC has submitted its list of candidates for GE14 to BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — MIC has submitted its list of candidates for the 14th General Election (GE14) to Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam said it was up to Najib, who is also Prime Minister, to study and submit the names of these candidates to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for screening.

“It’s up to the Prime Minister to decide whether to forward the names to MACC,” he said briefly after officiating the National Gynae-Oncology Conference here today.

Meanwhile Dr Subramaniam, who is also Health Minister, hoped more women would come forward to take the pap smear examination to detect the risk of cancer.

He said the types of cancer under the gynaecological group such as cervical, ovarian and uterine cancers are the second top and most risky to women after breast cancer.

In another development, Dr Subramaniam said he had yet to receive any reports in connection with the deaths of two Royal Malaysia Navy (RMN) personnel at the Sungai Wangi Unit detention room near Sitiawan on Friday.

However, he said the Health director-general would issue a statement when the complete report was obtained.

The police today classified the deaths of Able Seaman Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Able Seaman Muhammad Lailatuliman Mohd Sukri, 26, as a murder case based on the post mortem reports from the Pathology Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak. — Bernama