MH370 found using Google Earth? Unfounded, baseless, response team says

Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said such the claim that the missing flight MH370 hads been found using Google Earth was baseless and insensitive to the family members. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The MH370 response team has denied a report claiming that the missing flight MH370 has been found using Google Earth.

The team’s head, Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said such a claim was not only baseless but insensitive to the family members of those who were on board the ill-fated flight.

“The team felt that it is unethical to issue such report, respecting the feelings of the families and loved ones of those on board MH370,” he said in a statement to the media today.

Azharuddin, who is also the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) chairman said the team has and always been guided by the views, opinions and verifications from the group of experts in Australia.

“As such, the MH370 Response Team wishes to note that this report is unfounded and baseless,” he said.

Azharuddin urged the public to refer to the response team and the MH370 website for verified and accurate report and news relating to MH370.

It was reported that an Australian engineer Peter McMahon claimed that he had found what he believes is MH370 with NASA and Google Earth images.

The 64 year old who is an amatuer air crash investigator has reportedly been looking for the missing plane since its disappearance in 2014.

McMahon claimed that the wreckage of the flight is located 16 kilometres south of Round Island, north of Mauritius and believed that investigators have not yet searched the said area.

He added Americans were sent to Australia to oversee the findings of the plane and further claims that that American investigators are keeping significant information hidden.

McMahon also claimed that the wreckage of the plane is full of bullet holes. He sent the information to the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau (ATSB).

Earlier today in Parliament ,Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai also rubbished the claims.

He said the government had been cooperating with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) concerning findings of the Boeing 777-200ER’s wreckage parts since its disappearance on March 8, 2014.