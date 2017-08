Meteorological Dept says weak quake strikes Sapulut in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — A weak earthquake, measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale, occurred in Sapulut, Sabah, at 6.13 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

It said in a statement that the epicentre of the quake was 16km northeast of Sapulut.

The quake did not pose any tsunami threat, it added. — Bernama