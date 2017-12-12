Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Metal worker charged with murder of woman

By Loghun Kumaran

Tuesday December 12, 2017
A part time metal worker was charged for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death sentence upon conviction. — iStock.com pic via AFPA part time metal worker was charged for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death sentence upon conviction. — iStock.com pic via AFPKAMPAR, Dec 12 ― A part time metal worker was charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman at the magistrate court here this morning.

R. Kupusamy, 54, is accused of killing unemployed S. Letchumi between 8.30pm and midnight on November 30.

He allegedly committed the offence at an oil palm plantation behind Taman Permai, Mambang di Awan here.

He was charged for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Kupusamy indicated that he understood the charges when they were read to him in front of magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh.

However, he did not enter a plea.

Nur Faizah set January 30 for mention while waiting for the chemistry, DNA, and post-mortem reports.

The case will be transferred to the High Court.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Kenneth Oon Kork Chen while the accused was unrepresented.

According to previous reports, Letchumi's body was found dumped at the plantation on December 1.

Besides Kupusamy, police had also reportedly arrested a 45-year-old man.

It was learnt that the 45 year-old is expected to be a prosecution witness in the case. 

