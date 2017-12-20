Met Dept: Kai-Tak now likely to miss Malaysia

Heavy rain is expected between Dec 22 and 24 in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Tropical storm Kai-Tak that is menacing the region may pass over Malaysia, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said when clarifying earlier advisories.

Its director-general, Alui Bahari, said Kai-Tak should subside to a tropical depression with winds below 60kph, allaying previous fears that it could hit parts of East Malaysia at force.

“Unlike what happened in the Philippines, the storm’s strength is decaying as it moves so the effects would not be as severe here.

“Most likely it will be cloudy with a little rain to be expected between Dec 22 and 24. There is also a fair chance that Kai-Tak would just dissipate and not even reach the shores,” he told Malay Mail.

On earlier advisories today that warned of a more severe Kai-Tak with strong winds and waves, Alui said conceded that these were misleading, but stressed that it was unintentional.

“It was confusing because we mentioned two different phenomenons in one advisory, as it suggested the threats were interrelated when they were not,” he said, adding that these have since been replaced.

He said as of 4.30pm, Kai-tak was spotted approximately 382km northwest of Miri, Sarawak and was moving west-southwesterly with the speed of 15kph.

He urged those concerned about tropical cyclones in the region including Kai-Tak to regularly check for updates on his department’s website or its MyCuaca mobile application where new observations are posted every three hours.

According to the department’s latest advisory, heavy rain is expected between Dec 22 and 24 in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

Separately, he said east Malaysia and east Johor will likely experience strong winds of up to 50kph and waves up to 3.5m, due to the presence of a low pressure system in the Western Pacific Ocean.

“This is a different system that is not caused by Kai-Tak. A new low pressure system has been detected in the Western Pacific Ocean but it has not even reached hurricane status.

“Therefore, the direction of its movement has yet to be ascertained,” he said.

Kai-Tak made regional headlines after pummeling the Philippines over the past four days and causing at least 41 deaths.