Merdeka 60 exhibition at National Art Gallery

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz (second right) attends the launch of the Malaysia 60 exhibition in the National Art Gallery in Kuala Lumpur, August 19, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A collection of artwork showcasing Malaysia’s 60 years of independence is on display at the National Art Gallery in conjunction with the month of Merdeka.

Since August 5, the gallery has exhibited the pieces by 22 local artists expressing the cumulative experiences and emotions of Malaysians over the six decades of independence.

Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, when launching the exhibition, lauded Infinity Logistics for its role in supporting the display by the national gallery.

“I wish to take the opportunity to urge more corporations to take part in organising such events to promote our country’s uniqueness, particularly in the arts, which will elevate our tourism industry,” Nazri said in his speech then.

The exhibition is open to the public at no charge and will run until August 31, when Malaysia celebrates its 60th Merdeka Day.

Infinity Logistics is a regional logistics provider with a presence in seven countries.