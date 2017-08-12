Melaka sees drop in number of flood evacuees

File photo of flood victim Nabilah Mat Zin 38, feeding her daughter Nada Sofia Abdul Rahman, 4, at the flood relief centre in Taman Bukit Rambai, August 9, 2017. — Bernama picMELAKA, Aug 12 — The number of flood victims in Melaka dropped to 311 as of 12.30pm compared to 512 this morning. Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said all the victims from the 80 families were still housed in seven flood relief centres in Melaka Tengah, Jasin and Alor Gajah districts.

He said two relief centres were closed at noon, namely the Krubong People's Housing Project and JAIM Tanjung Minyak Religious School with 91 victims from 25 families having been allowed to return home.

“The number of evacuees at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Munsyi Abdullah relief centre in Batu Berendam has been reduced by 107 people to 139 victims from 35 families.

“The number of evacuees at the Pengkalan Batu community hall relief centre was reduced by three to 24 victims from five families,” he said in a statement here.

Effendy said the number of flood victims at five other relief centres remained unchanged, with 20 victims from four families at the Paya Ikan Rural Transformation Centre (RTC), Surau Bukit Baru (13 victims from two families), Peringgit Community Hall (27 victims from 11 families).

“Victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tehel in Jasin (71 victims from 19 families) and Kampung Seri Jeram Community Hall, Alor Gajah (17 victims from four families) also remained unchanged,” he said.

Effendy, who is also the head of secretariat of the Melaka State Disaster Management Committee, said the flood occurred following heavy rain since yesterday morning. — Bernama