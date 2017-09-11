Melaka government and developers address beach erosion issue

Datuk Seri Idris Haron said Melaka government is currently holding discussions with several developers in the effort to address erosion problems caused by waves at the beaches and embankments of the state. — Bernama picMELAKA, Sept 11 — The Melaka government is currently holding discussions with several developers in the effort to address erosion problems caused by waves at the beaches and embankments of the state.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the initiative was taken as Melaka were among the four states whose coastal area was found to lose four metres a year due to erosion. Other affected states were Johor, Pahang dan Kelantan.

He said the state government had also taken an early precaution of building a new beach that was developed through land reclaimed from the sea, as an initiative to replace beaches eroded by the sea with better ones.

“For instance, we can replace Pantai Klebang with a better beach that can be enjoyed by fans of water sports,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the monthly assembly of the Melaka Broadcasting Department at the Seri Negeri Complex, in Ayer Keroh here, that was also attended by its director Ibrahim Ismail and the state executive councillors as well as 500 civil servants throughout the state.

Idris said this when commenting on reports from the local media on several areas in the state, namely, Kampung Portugis, Kampung Permatang Pasir, Kampung Rantau and Teluk Mas Baroh that were experiencing severe erosion due to uncontrolled development.

The reports said the land reclamation projects developed in several areas in the state were also believed to be main contributors to erosion, following beach and ocean currents that were expected to flow directly but became clogged until affecting the beach and embankments. — Bernama