Melaka CM calls for probe into chlorine gas leak

Friday September 29, 2017
10:10 AM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Idris Haron calls for an investigation to be done on the poison gas leak incident in Kampung Tambak Paya. — Bernama picDatuk Seri Idris Haron calls for an investigation to be done on the poison gas leak incident in Kampung Tambak Paya. — Bernama picMELAKA,  Sept 29 ― Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron wants investigation to be conducted to determine the quarters responsible for the poison gas leak incident in Kampung Tambak Paya yesterday.

He said the investigation should include determining the owner of the seven chlorine gas drums which were  found to have been dumped at a farm in the village so that appropriate action could be taken.

All quarters, including the Department of Environment, Chemical Department and the Melaka Historical City Council should use all legal provisions to bring those responsible to court, he told reporters after visiting the scene last night.

Following the incident, 50 people, including four firemen, have been sent for treatment until 5am today. ― Bernama

