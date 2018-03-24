MCM has role to develop national education, says Salleh Keruak

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the media should play its role with dedication by channelling accurate information. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKOTA BELUD, March 24 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said his ministry was indirectly involved in the development of education in this country as well as its main role as an official government information dissemination agency.

As such, he said his ministry was always opening up coverage and supporting development framework as well as upgrading infrastructure to produce an information technology literate generation, including in the rural areas.

He said the effort was in line with the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) which targeted people-based development and growth so that the development could be enjoyed by the people.

“The role of the mass media is also of no less importance in contributing to the rapid development of education in the country.

“The media is an intermediary medium that provides information and one which is capable of nurturing the younger generation to be interested in various fields, especially the diverse education streams,” he said

Salleh said this when launching the Utusan Malaysia Joint Education Programme and the Sabah-level presentation of tablets to teachers at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan II here today.

At the event, Salleh also sponsored the Tutor newspaper insert for about 6,000 students in the Kota Belud parliamentary constituency who would be sitting for the Primary School Achievement Test , PT3 and Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations this year.

Also present was Sabah Education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul.

In this regard, Salleh said the media should play its role with dedication by channelling accurate information with attractive elements as the main formula to maintain the media as a source of reference and accurate information.

Salleh also praised the role of Utusan Malaysia in collaboration with the Sabah Education Department to implement the programme and hoped it would be emulated by other corporate bodies and companies. — Bernama