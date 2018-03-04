MCA names shortlisted candidate for Alor Setar parliamentary seat

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai today announced the shortlisted candidates for Alor Setar parliamentary seat and the Kota Darul Aman state seat. ― Bernama picALOR SETAR, March 4 — MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai today announced the shortlisted candidates for Alor Setar parliamentary seat and the Kota Darul Aman state seat.

He said MCA national organising secretary Datuk Yoo Wei How was shortlisted as the candidate for the Alor Setar parliamentary seat while the shortlisted candidate for the Kota Darul Aman state seat was Alor Setar MCA division vice-chairman Tan Eng Hwa who is a lawyer.

“They were shortlisted based on specific selection criteria such as likeability, commitment to serve the people, loyalty to the party and BN (Barisan Nasional) as well as being active at grassroots level,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on election preparations by Alor Setar MCA division.

Liow who is also the Transport Minister said both of them were an important team to give the best service to local residents.

In this regard, he said Alor Setar MCA division was fully prepared to face GE14 with various strategies outlined to ensure victory for the party and BN. — Bernama