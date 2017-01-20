MCA hopes to regain voter support for GE14, says Liow

Liow said although MCA only had seven seats in Parliament, the party had shown its commitment in serving the people. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — MCA hopes the people’s appreciation for efforts made by the party all this while could be translated in the form of support in the 14th general election (GE14).

Its president, Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the party also hoped the people could identify the people who really worked hard to serve them.

“What is important is the people can identify the people who truly serve them, and that they are not just empty cans,” he said at a Chinese New Year dinner for MCA veterans and leaders of Chinese associations hosted by the party here tonight.

He said although MCA only had seven seats in Parliament, the party had shown its commitment in serving the people, compared with DAP, which had 38 seats, but only gave empty talks.

With 2017 the lunar year of the fire rooster, Liow hoped it would a year that would bring more wealth and prosperity for the people and the country.

“Hopefully this year, cooperation and unity among parties in Barisan Nasional will be stronger to ensure increasing support from the people,” he added.

Liow also said MCA was determined to help the government realise the vision of the 2050 National Transformation (TN50).

TN50, which was mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is a futuristic policy to map the direction of the country for a period of 30 years after 2020.

Also present at the event were former MCA president Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting and MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. — Bernama