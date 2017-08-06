Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MCA denies offering citizenship for money

Sunday August 6, 2017
04:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

No report yet against Zahid’s alleged RM230m, says MACCNo report yet against Zahid’s alleged RM230m, says MACC

The Edit: Job with best title ever, Planetary Protection OfficerThe Edit: Job with best title ever, Planetary Protection Officer

The Edit: Vintage kimonos get new lease of life as fashionable outfitsThe Edit: Vintage kimonos get new lease of life as fashionable outfits

The Edit: Japan marks 72 years of atomic bomb attack on HiroshimaThe Edit: Japan marks 72 years of atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said MCA is not involved with any racket offering Malaysian citizenship in return for money. — Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said MCA is not involved with any racket offering Malaysian citizenship in return for money. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — MCA is not involved in any racket offering Malaysian citizenship in return for money, the Barisan Nasional party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

He was responding to allegations, purportedly by political rival DAP and a police report that a person claiming to be an MCA division member had asked a Chinese national for RM165,000 to secure a Malaysian citizenship for a friend, The Star Online reported today.

“If anyone abuses his or her party position, either to ask or apply for citizenship and get money in return, we will take stern action.

“There is no such thing in MCA,” Wee was quoted telling reporters after attending the Malaysia-China Teens Calligraphy Competition here.

Wee was also reported telling the federal Opposition to investigate thoroughly before making allegations that could confuse the public.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline