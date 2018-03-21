MB: Pahang built 3,668 homes under 27 PPR projects for B40

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob (centre) at an event to hand-over offer letters and balloting for PPR Kampung Baris in Pelangai in Bentong March 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

BENTONG, March 21 — The Pahang state government has so far implemented 27 People’s Housing Projects (PPR) involving the construction of 3,668 housing units throughout the state.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob said out of the total, 3,379 units were already occupied, while the rest were in the credit approval stage by financial institutions.

“Thus far there are several PPR projects are still under construction namely PPR Pelangai 2, Bentong; PPR Inderapura, PPR Beserah and PPR Pulau Manis in Kuantan; PPR Luit, Maran, and two more PPR projects that have been approved are PPR Pekan and PPR Tanjung Labu, Lipis.

“All these projects provide convenience to the people especially those from the low income group so they can live in more comfortable homes,” he said.

He said this during the handing-over of offer letters and balloting for PPR Kampung Baris in Pelangai here yesterday, that was also attended by State Housing and Municipal Committee chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. — Bernama