Maznah’s death a big loss to the nation, says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has described the death of renowned entrepreneur Datuk Dr Maznah Hamid as a big loss to the nation.

“The late Datuk Wira Dr Maznah Hamid was a towering female personality, her death is a big loss to us and to my family. May Allah bless her soul. Al-Fatihah,” said the Prime Minister on his Twitter account tonight.

Najib had also visited Maznah, who was a Wanita Umno executive committee member, at the National Heart Centre before her death.

Maznah died at the National Heart Institute here at 6pm today after suffering complications following a heart operation on Sept 28.

The executive chairman of Kumpulan Securiforce Sdn Bhd who was also known as ‘Iron Lady’ was reported to have undergone the heart operation after two blood vessels to her heart were blocked. — Bernama