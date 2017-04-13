May 17 remention for case involving saleswoman charged with reckless driving

Sam Ke Ting being brought out of the Traffic Magistrate's Court in Johor Baru, March 28, 2017, after pleading not guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing the death eight teenage cyclists. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, April 13 — The Traffic Court here today fixed May 17 for remention of the case of a saleswoman charged with causing the death of eight male teenage cyclists by reckless driving.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Mohd Nasir at the proceeding today applied for more time, telling the court that the forensic report had not been completed.

The accused, Sam Ke Ting’s lawyer Bustaman Menon Abdul Hamid Menon had no objection to the application and magistrate Salina Omar fixed May 17 for submission of documents.

On March 28, Sam, 22, pleaded not guilty to committing the offence at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam here, at 3.20am on Feb 18.

The charge under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), carries a maximum 10 years imprisonment and a fine of not more than RM20,000, on conviction. — Bernama