Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Malaysia

May 17 remention for case involving saleswoman charged with reckless driving

Thursday April 13, 2017
04:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sam Ke Ting being brought out of the Traffic Magistrate's Court in Johor Baru, March 28, 2017, after pleading not guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing the death eight teenage cyclists. — Bernama picSam Ke Ting being brought out of the Traffic Magistrate's Court in Johor Baru, March 28, 2017, after pleading not guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing the death eight teenage cyclists. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, April 13 — The Traffic Court here today fixed May 17 for remention of the case of a saleswoman charged with causing the death of eight male teenage cyclists by reckless driving.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Mohd Nasir at the proceeding today applied for more time, telling the court that the forensic report had not been completed.

The accused, Sam Ke Ting’s lawyer Bustaman Menon Abdul Hamid Menon had no objection to the application and magistrate Salina Omar fixed May 17 for submission of documents.

On March 28, Sam, 22, pleaded not guilty to committing the offence at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam here, at 3.20am on Feb 18.

The charge under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), carries a maximum 10 years imprisonment and a fine of not more than RM20,000, on conviction. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline