Masing takes oath as Sarawak Cabinet member

Tan Sri James Jemut Masing was sworn in today as a member of the Sarawak Cabinet. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 24 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing was sworn in today as a member of the Sarawak Cabinet before Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana here.

Masing was abroad on a working visit when the other members of the Cabinet were sworn in on Jan 19.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has retained Masing as a deputy chief minister and minister of infrastructure development and transportation.

Abang Johari was present at the swearing-in today, along with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and several state ministers. — Bernama