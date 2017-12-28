Maritime agency foils cigarette smuggling attempt

MELAKA, Dec 28 — The Kuala Linggi Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt by a boat to smuggle cigarettes into the country today.

Negeri Sembilan and Melaka MMEA deputy director of logistics, Lieutenant Commander Eizanizam Muhammad Eng said the boat was detained about 6.30 am about 0.8 nautical miles east of the Jimah Power Station in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

This led to the seizure of about 5 boxes of ‘John’ brand cigarettes and two 200 horsepower Yamaha engines, all worth RM142,500, he said in a statement here.

He said the seizure was made following a surveillance by the MMEA intelligence team which detected the presence of a boat with goods from it being transferred to land and two lorries located nearby. — Bernama