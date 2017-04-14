Mara property scandal: MACC to call more witnesses

MACC said it would be calling several more witnesses, including from abroad, to assist investigation in the property scandal involving Mara Inc in Australia. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is calling several more witnesses, including from abroad, to assist investigation in the property scandal involving Mara Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Mara Inc) in Australia.

Its deputy chief commissioner (operations), Datuk Azam Baki said this followed new evidence and information obtained by the commission on the matter.

“Statements will be recorded not only from witnesses in the country, but also from abroad,” he told Bernama here today.

Last Wednesday, an association known as ‘Persatuan Perjuangan Masyarakat Kota’ (Perkata) lodged a report with MACC on the alleged acquisition of property in Australia by Mara Inc.

Its secretary-general, Adzly Ab Manas, said the association was prepared to hand over the evidence if needed.

On June 26 last year, Mara chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who has since been suspended, handed over documents to MACC on the purchase of real estates in Australia by Mara Inc. — Bernama