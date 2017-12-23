Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

MARA Inc finalises sale of 333 exhibition property in Melbourne

Saturday December 23, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — MARA Incorporated Sdn Bhd (MARA Inc) has finalised the sale of its  333 Exhibition Street property in Melbourne, Australia, for A$37.5 million (RM118,034,566.03).

MARA Inc in a statement here said the property was purchased in 2013 for A$31.0 million (RM97,575,241.25).

“This is the second property sale by MARA Inc in Australia and was handled by Jones Lang Lasalle (VIC) Pty Ltd (JLL).

“The 333 Exhibition building of 6,528 sq m has six office floors with all being rented out at present to Melbourne University,” it added.

MARA Inc finalised the sale in line with the government’s call for local companies to use their income generated from overseas investments to invest in domestic projects and indirectly contribute to the country’s economic growth. — Bernama

