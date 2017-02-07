MARA audit panel to quiz suspended chairman tomorrow

MARA interim chairman Datuk Yusof Yacob confirmed the summons had been issued against the Keterah MP. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Umno MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa has been called for an internal inquiry by MARA’s audit committee tomorrow over his alleged abuses at the Bumiputera development agency.

MARA interim chairman Datuk Yusof Yacob confirmed the summons had been issued against the Keterah MP, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“[The meeting] is not today; it’s tomorrow morning. We made the decision that he goes on leave the other day, didn’t we? Of course [Annuar is called] to ensure justice,” Yusof was quoted as telling reporters at MARA headquarters after signing a memorandum of understanding with Universiti Sains Malaysia.

However, he reportedly said he does not know the exact time the inquiry will be held, adding that the matter was being handled by the audit committee.

Annuar was temporarily suspended as chairman of MARA and MARA Investments (PMB) on January 31 after Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim accused the lawmaker of misusing his position to coerce PMB and UniKL to sponsor some RM700,000 to the Kelantan football team.

UniKL is wholly owned by MARA while PMB is the federal agency’s investment arm.

Annuar maintained that MARA did not sponsor the Kelantan team, and insisted that UniKL was a private firm that made its own decisions.

Despite Annuar’s denial, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob ordered both MARA units to halt the sponsorships.

Annuar was also questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last week over the same matter.