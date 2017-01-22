Mapim seeking support for ‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ mission

Rohingya migrant children who arrived by boat receive biscuits from a volunteer in this file picture taken on May 20, 2015. Mapim hopes that more organisations and individuals will come forward to contribute towards the ‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ mission. — Reuters pic —SHAH ALAM, Jan 22 — The Malaysia Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (Mapim) are hoping that more organisations or individuals will come forward and contribute towards the ‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ humanitarian mission to help ethnic Rohingyas.

Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the council has targetted to send 1,000 tonnes of products like medicine, food and basic necessities but thus far only 500 tonnes have been gathered.

“We hope to achieve our target through the support of various parties so that about 30,000 ethnic Rohinya who are suffering can benefit,” he told reporters a dialogue session for the mission, here today.

The mission is organised by Kelab Putera 1Malaysia (KP1M) and Mapim with the cooperation of Yayasan Turkiye Diyanet Vakfi (TDV) from Turkey.

Mohd Azmi said aid would also be channelled to Rohingya staying in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ will set sail on February 3 with about 200 volunteers comprising medical officers, tutors, humanitarian activists on ‘Nautical Aliya’ and expected to reach Myanmar, 18 days later. — Bernama