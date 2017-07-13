Many still falling victim to ‘Macau Scam’, say police

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Despite reports of many people falling victim to the infamous ‘Macau Scam’, there are individuals still falling prey to the scam and incurring losses amounting to tens of thousands of ringgit.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID (Cyber and Multimedia Investigation) Deputy Director, SAC Ahmad Nordin Ismail said statistics showed that 389 cases were reported nationwide involving losses of over RM17.4 million last year.

“Since January until to date, 363 cases using the same modus operandi were reported nationwide and involving losses amounting to RM12.8 million,” he told Bernama.

However, he said, the police had not received any ‘Macau Scam’ case in Perlis this year as compared to three cases reported in the state last year, and involving more than RM34,000 in losses.

Ahmad Nordin advised the public not to panic and be deceived by phone calls by individuals posing as bank officer and policeman, and claiming the potential victim had incurred ‘debts’ with the bank before instructing the victim to transfer the money.

In another development, he said the police were still investigating the case of a media staff who fell victim to the Macau Scam on June 13.

On June 13, the victim who wanted to be known as Nadirah, 31, lost RM10,200 after receiving a phone call from a man claiming to be from a bank before he ‘connected’ the call to a so-called policeman. — Bernama