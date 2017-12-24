Man’s ‘arrest’ at airport part of elaborate RM10,000 marriage proposal

The fascinated crowd surrounds Cheung Chan Choon as he proposes to Yew Kar Yee at the Sultan Azlan Shah airport, Ipoh December 24, 2017. — Pictures by Farhan NajibIPOH, Dec 24 — It cost him RM10,000, six months of planning and overcoming a bag of nerves, but Cheung Chan Choon's proposal will be something he or his girlfriend will never forget.

The 30-year-old optician store worker devised an elaborate ruse to propose to his girlfriend Yew Kar Yee, which involved him being "arrested" for possessing illegal items at the Sultan Azlan Shah airport here.

Yew, 20, believed that the couple were supposed to be flying to Singapore for a Christmas holiday, but was taken by surprise when Cheung was abruptly accosted by airport police at the lobby this morning.

Before her eyes, he was bundled into an airport security room for allegedly possessing illegal substances in his bags.

However, after a short wait, Cheung then reappeared dressed in a pilot's costume. Declaring his love for her in Cantonese, he then dropped to one knee and proposed to her

Amid tears of joy and relief, an overwhelmed Yew said yes to celebratory cheers from the fascinated crowd.

Met by reporters later, Cheung said he had planned the elaborate proposal since June, aiming to make it an event the couple would never forget.

Cheung was abruptly 'accosted' by airport police at the Ipoh airport lobby as part of an elaborate marriage proposal December 24, 2017. The couple began dating three years ago, and met at a local shopping mall where they both worked.

“I wanted to propose for a while, but I didn't want it to be ordinary. To my knowledge, no one had proposed at the airport and I wanted our story to be special,” said Cheung.

To make the ruse work, Cheung enlisted the help of a videography company, who in turn made arrangements with the airport authorities and found him a pilot's costume.

He got Yew to the airport by asking her sister to set up a fake trip to Singapore for the holidays.

“There were a lot of cameras around and I didn't want her to suspect anything. So the company set up two singers to perform Christmas songs at the airport, and I told her the cameras were for them,” said Cheung.

“I was nervous but I told myself that I needed to do this because I want to spend my life with her.”

Luckily for the romantic Romeo, the plan went off without a hitch, and his Juliet was completely taken in.

“I was extremely worried. My hands were shaking and I had no idea what was happening to him,” said Yew.

“I never expected something like this, but I'm so happy now. He is such caring man and he is special in so many ways.”

After the dramatic proposal, the happy couple say that they are looking to get married in a year's time.