Man who sodomised daughter nearly 600 times gets 48 years

According to the Star Online news portal, judge Yong Zarida Sazali handed down a 28-year sentence for incest, sexual assault, abuse and neglect.— AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Special Court for Sexual Crimes sentenced a man today to 48 years’ imprisonment over 623 charges of sodomising and sexually abusing his daughter.

Among the charges included performing anal sex on his daughter in the Islamic holy city of Mecca while they were there to perform the Muslim pilgrimage.

She also sentenced him to 20 years for sodomy.

The man was charged with sodomising his daughter 591 times, or thrice daily from January to July, this year except for two days before the Ramadan and the first day of the fasting month.

He was also charged with 30 counts of physical sexual abuse and one count each for committing incest and abusing the child.