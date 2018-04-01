Man who created DAP’s rocket logo dies aged 83

File picture of DAP flags seen on nomination day in Teluk Intan, May 19, 2014. The man who created the DAP rocket logo, Goh Hock Chuan, died on March 29 at the age of 83. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Goh Hock Chuan, the man who created the DAP rocket logo, died on Thursday at the age of 83, according to The Star Online.

His design of DAP’s rocket logo had four boosters, meant to signify the Malays, Chinese, Indians, as well as the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

Goh was the DAP founding secretary-general and the founder of the architecture firm Goh Hock Guan and Associates.

He had led DAP to win 13 parliamentary seats in the 1969 general election before stepping down following the May 13, 1969 riots and went on to join Gerakan in 1974.

Goh’s wake will be held from April 2 to 3 from 5pm onwards at Level 1 Grand Hall, Xiao En Centre, No.1, Jalan Kuari, off Jalan Cheras in Kuala Lumpur.

The funeral ceremony will start at 10am on April 4, followed by cremation at Xiao En Crematorium in Nilai, Negri Sembilan.