Man who attacked couple in Rome not Malaysian, Italian authorities say

An embassy official in Rome said that Italian authorities have confirmed that the suspect is actually from Mali. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Italian authorities have confirmed with the Malaysian embassy in Rome that the man arrested for allegedly attacking a couple in the Italian capital is not Malaysian.



According to The Star Online, an embassy official in Rome said that Italian authorities have confirmed that the suspect is actually from Mali.



“We received the confirmation on Wednesday morning (Italian time),” the official reportedly said.



According to the ANSA news agency, the man told the couple that they were not permitted to have physical contact near the mosque, before shoving the woman and punching her companion on Sunday.



The man also allegedly attacked a member of the Carabinieri paramilitary force who was dispatched to investigate the incident.



He was subsequently detained by the Carabinieri.