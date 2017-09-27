Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man who attacked couple in Rome not Malaysian, Italian authorities say

Wednesday September 27, 2017
06:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Johor laundrette apologises, removes ‘Muslim-only’ signJohor laundrette apologises, removes ‘Muslim-only’ sign

The Edit: Lip-sync queen Kak Girl gets the SRK seal of approvalThe Edit: Lip-sync queen Kak Girl gets the SRK seal of approval

Former Thai PM Yingluck sentenced to five years in absentiaFormer Thai PM Yingluck sentenced to five years in absentia

The Edit: Tom Cruise denies wearing butt prosthetics in ‘Valkyrie’The Edit: Tom Cruise denies wearing butt prosthetics in ‘Valkyrie’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

An embassy official in Rome said that Italian authorities have confirmed that the suspect is actually from Mali. — Reuters picAn embassy official in Rome said that Italian authorities have confirmed that the suspect is actually from Mali. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Italian authorities have confirmed with the Malaysian embassy in Rome that the man arrested for allegedly attacking a couple in the Italian capital is not Malaysian.

According to The Star Online, an embassy official in Rome said that Italian authorities have confirmed that the suspect is actually from Mali.

“We received the confirmation on Wednesday morning (Italian time),” the official reportedly said.

According to the ANSA news agency, the man told the couple that they were not permitted to have physical contact near the mosque, before shoving the woman and punching her companion on Sunday.

The man also allegedly attacked a member of the Carabinieri paramilitary force who was dispatched to investigate the incident.

He was subsequently detained by the Carabinieri.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline