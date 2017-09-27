Man who attacked couple in Rome not Malaysian, Italian authorities say

According to The Star Online, an embassy official in Rome said that Italian authorities have confirmed that the suspect is actually from Mali.
“We received the confirmation on Wednesday morning (Italian time),” the official reportedly said.
According to the ANSA news agency, the man told the couple that they were not permitted to have physical contact near the mosque, before shoving the woman and punching her companion on Sunday.
The man also allegedly attacked a member of the Carabinieri paramilitary force who was dispatched to investigate the incident.
He was subsequently detained by the Carabinieri.
Wednesday September 27, 2017
06:31 PM GMT+8
